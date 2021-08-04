Cheyenne Wins Another ‘AA’ Legion Baseball Crown [VIDEOS]

The Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers won the ‘AA’ American Legion Baseball State Championship with a 9-2 win over Laramie last Friday.

For the Sixers, it’s their 18th state title in the last 21 seasons.

After some early controversy, Cheyenne scored three unearned runs on a dropped fly ball in the second inning. Colter McAnelly made it 5-0 in the third with a two-run home run to left field.

The Rangers trimmed it to 5-2 thanks to an RBI groundout and an RBI single by Billy Jenkin. That was in the fourth inning.

Cheyenne answered right back with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Keldon Hastings had an RBI triple, followed by Hayden Swaen’s RBI single in the fifth. The next inning saw McAnelly and Zack Costopoulos come through with back-to-back RBI doubles, which made it 9-2.

Bradley Feezer got the win on the mound for the Sixers. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits over four innings. McAnelly closed it out by retiring all nine batters he faced over the final three innings.

Above are some of the game highlights, while below is the presentation of the trophies, medals, and awards at Cowboy Field in Laramie by Wyoming American Legion Baseball State Commissioner Cody Beers.

Cheyenne (68-17-1) is onto the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette. They start playing on Wednesday, Aug. 4 against the Oregon state champs from Eugene.