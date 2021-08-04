Loveland’s Cheapest Home Is Still Going to Cost More Than $250K

Looking for a cheap single-family home in Loveland? It's still going to cost you more than a quarter of a million dollars. The cheapest single-family home currently for sale in Loveland is on the market for $260,000 according to Realtor.

This isn't going to be too roomy for anyone who has a family as it is only a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home with 475 square feet of living space. The home located at 538 West 1st street in Loveland is just a few short blocks away from all the entertainment that Downtown Loveland has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the photos of Loveland's cheapest single-family home that is currently for sale on Realtor for $260,000:

Loveland's Cheapest Home For Sale This is currently the cheapest single-family home for sale in Loveland.

As of Thursday, August 4, 2021, this home located at 538 West 1st Street in Loveland has been on Realtor for seven days. The approximate price per square foot of living space for this home is $547.

If you were to put a 20 percent down payment of $52,000 on this single-family home, your payments which would include principal, interest, taxes, and homeowners insurance would be approximately $1,024 per month. This is calculated with an interest rate of 2.88 percent on a fixed-rate mortgage for 30 years via the Monthly Payment Calculator on Realtor.

See the entire listing on Realtor for this Loveland home HERE.