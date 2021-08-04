Make it 18 of the last 21 for the Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers.

On July 30, 2021, Cheyenne beat Laramie, 9-2, in the title game at the Wyoming Legion Baseball ‘AA’ State Championship tournament.

With an already new program record for victories, and a win over Laramie two days earlier, the Sixers jumped out 5-0, and then scored the final four runs of the game.

The state tournament MVP was shortstop and pitcher Colter McAnelly. He went 3-4 with a double, triple, and home run in the title game. McAnelly drove in three runs and scored twice. He spoke to WyoPreps after the game and awards presentation.

Starting pitcher Bradley Feezer won two games in the tournament, both against Laramie. In the championship, he allowed two unearned runs on two hits over four innings and got the win. He chatted with WyoPreps, as well.

Cheyenne manager Ty Lain has experienced nothing but success in his tenure as the head coach of the Sixers. They’ve won five titles in his six seasons. Lain explained their ongoing success, the key to this year’s title run, and getting ready for the regional tournament.

Cheyenne went 5-0 in the tournament with victories over Rock Springs, Sheridan, Evanston, and Laramie (twice). They are 68-17-1 as they head to Gillette for the Northwest Regional Tournament. It starts on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Hladky Stadium.

Runner-up Laramie finished at 41-25 for the 2021 American Legion baseball season.

