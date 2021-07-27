100 Shooting Stars An Hour To Light Up Colorado Skies

Hundreds of fireballs are about to be streaking through the skies of Colorado soon and it sounds like it could possibly be one heck of a light show for those that remember to look up in the sky.

According to OutThere Colorado, you'll be able to check out this show, which is scientifically called a the Perseids meteor shower, which will reach its peak and be visible to everyone in the world during evening to dawn from Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13. There will be up to 100 shooting stars visible across the night sky per hour.

These Perseids apparently are active every year around July and August and according to NASA, these particular fireballs are bigger and brighter than the traditional shooting stars you may see.

If you're a big time stargazer, this is expected to be the Super Bowl of star gazing as during this time of the meteor shower, we'll be experiencing a crescent moon, which provides even more darkness for the sky for optimal meteor shower viewing.

Find a place without much light pollution, a nice wide open sky (which, thankfully we have plenty of here) and give your eyes time to adjust, anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes.

You won't need any special equipment to view the meteor shower but be sure to give yourself a little time for viewing as meteor showers tend to come in spurts.

I found a video from last year's shower to give you a little idea of what to expect, and just like the actual viewing this year, be patient while watching the video, there's some impressive stuff in the middle of it...

YouTube/LindemannFilmFotoDrohne

