If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb.

This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's located near the historic mining town of Atlantic City, Wyoming. Here's a little of how Donnie the host describes this space on Airbnb:

You’ll have plenty to enjoy at this historic place in a picturesque setting. Old Mining town. Atlantic City Wyoming nestled in the Wind River Mountains. South Pass Historical Town close by. Plenty of fishing, hiking, mountain biking, Atv/Utv trails, and some of the best rock climbing. Also close the Continental divide, Mormon and Oregon trail. Plenty of wildlife to see from Wild Horses to Elk , Deer, Antelope, Moose, Bears A rustic experience.

I can truly say I've never seen a place quite like this one.

Inside a Prospector's Old Silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains

If you think this is something you'd like to experience, the nightly cost as of this writing is $104. I can think of way worse ways to spend my time than hanging out in an old renovated prospector's silo in the Wind River Mountains. Make sure to check out the full Airbnb listing for even more pics, details and to check availability.