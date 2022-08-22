See Inside a Gorgeous Horse Ranch that Overlooks Laramie, Wyoming

Do you enjoy a nice view of Laramie, Wyoming from above? What about horses? Would you like a place that is built for them? If so, I've found a truly gorgeous horse ranch that overlooks the city.

Get our free mobile app

This is the Nightingale Horse Ranch that overlooks Laramie, Wyoming. I first saw a video shared on YouTube of this neat place which led me to the listing with lots of pics. It sure is a pretty place.

See Inside a Horse Ranch that Overlooks Laramie, Wyoming

If videos are more to your liking, I can help you with that, too.

Here's a snippet of how the realtor describes this place:

The estate boasts a tastefully finished owner’s home with the centerpiece being the gourmet chef’s kitchen. Natural stone with heated flooring, upgraded appliances and granite counter tops, all have been designed for entertaining and easy living.

This is probably not the time to mention that I've burned macaroni in the microwave. Perhaps that gourmet kitchen would help. I need all the help I can get, but that's a different subject for a different day.

The current asking price is $1,395,000 as of this writing. If you've got the coin to afford it, sure looks nice to me.

Check Out This Wyoming Airbnb Going For Around $12k A Night