15 LCSD1 Summer School Students & Staff Test Positive for COVID
Laramie County School District 1 on Thursday reported that 10 students and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 21, when summer school began.
"These individuals were at the following locations -- Afflerbach Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Davis Elementary, Goins Elementary, Meadowlark Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and South High," Assistant Director of Instruction Eric Jackson said in a news release.
Jackson says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive were contacted and received guidance regarding next steps.
While not required, Jackson encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks. He says individuals should stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.
As of 3 p.m. yesterday, July 14, Laramie County had 200 active lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.