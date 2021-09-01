16-Year Old Fort Collins Murder Suspect Charged As An Adult

A 16-year-old Fort Collins resident who is accused of killing a man whose body was found under a bridge earlier this summer is being charged as an adult.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

Since the suspect is being tried as an adult, police have identified him as Benajmin Zwahlen [above left photo]. Zwahlen is being charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Todd Stout [adult in above right-hand photo].

Police say Stout's body under the Mason Street bridge on July 5. He was determined to have died of sharp force injuries, or essentially being stabbed to death. Fort Collins Police said after Zwahlen's arrest that at that time they had no evidence that he knew the victim.

Zwahlen remains in juvenile detention awaiting prosecution.

The case remains under investigation, and police are especially interested in learning more about Zwahlen's activities around the time of the killing [July 5].

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. People who want to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

