Wyoming Reports 23 More Deaths as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 23 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 858.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Albany County woman died in August. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Albany County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died in August. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Campbell County woman died in August. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Converse County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in August. He was hospitalized out of state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in August. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Fremont County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in August. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in August. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in August. She was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Park County woman died in August. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Platte County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Sublette County man died in August. He was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An adult Uinta County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

An older adult Washakie County woman died in August. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 61,951 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 7 percent (4,323) of which have been reported in the past 14 days.

health.wyo.gov

As of Monday, Aug. 30, 35.4 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated.