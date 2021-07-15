18 Cheyenne Neighborhood Night Out Parties Planned for Tonight

Eighteen block parties will be held in Cheyenne tonight, July 15, as the capital city celebrates its 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out.

Hosted by the police department, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne.

"Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun," said police. "When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime."

Find your neighborhood on the block party map below and join in the fun.

Cheyenne Police Department

2021 Block Party Locations:

Open to the Public:

Blue World Headquarters – Blue Federal Credit Union, Comea Shelter, & Cheyenne Police Department | 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Specific Parties:

Sage Road | 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Bomar Drive | 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Bowie Drive | 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne | 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Cross Point Fellowship | 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Fireside Drive | 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Foxcroft Road | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Hawthorne Drive | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Lincoln Park – Destiny Church & HollyFrontier | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Meadowlark Ridge Estates | 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Newland Avenue Backyard | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rio Verde and Flaming Gorge | 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Silvergate Drive | 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Springer Court | 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Sweetgrass Summer Jam | 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Pointe | 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Valley View Place - Western Hills | 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer