Cheyenne Police Gearing Up for 13th Annual Neighborhood Night Out

Cheyenne police are gearing up for their 13th annual Neighborhood Night Out -- a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime.

This year's event will take place on Thursday, July 14, and those interested in hosting block parties are encouraged to attend a planning meeting at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center on Thursday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m.

"This meeting will be informational and feature an open discussion for sharing fun block party planning ideas," said Public Information Officer Alex Farkas.

"Whether you have hosted a block party in the past or are interested in hosting a party this year, this is your opportunity to begin the process and plan a special event for your neighborhood," added Farkas.

Get our free mobile app

Each year, neighborhood "block captains" organize specific block parties featuring cookouts, live music, and entertainment provided by neighborhood residents with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches, and specialty groups.

“Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun,” said Farkas.

“When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime," she added.

For more information about the event or to RSVP as a block captain, contact Farkas at (307) 637-6537 or afarkas@cheyennepd.org.