Cheyenne Police Gearing Up for 12th Annual Neighborhood Night Out

Cheyenne police are gearing up for their 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out; a multiple block party event designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together to recognize and prevent crime.

This year's event will take place on Thursday, July 15, and those interested in hosting block parties are encouraged to attend a planning meeting at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center next Thursday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m.

"This meeting will be informational and feature an open discussion for sharing fun block party planning ideas," Public Information Officer Alex Farkas said in a news release.

"Whether you have hosted a block party in the past or are interested in hosting a party this year, this is your opportunity to begin the process and plan a special event for your neighborhood," she added.

Farkas says Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun.

"When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime," she said.