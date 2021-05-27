Cheyenne Police Gearing Up for 12th Annual Neighborhood Night Out

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne police are gearing up for their 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out; a multiple block party event designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together to recognize and prevent crime.

This year's event will take place on Thursday, July 15, and those interested in hosting block parties are encouraged to attend a planning meeting at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center next Thursday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m.

"This meeting will be informational and feature an open discussion for sharing fun block party planning ideas," Public Information Officer Alex Farkas said in a news release.

"Whether you have hosted a block party in the past or are interested in hosting a party this year, this is your opportunity to begin the process and plan a special event for your neighborhood," she added.

Farkas says Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun.

"When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime," she said.

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Cheyenne

Cheyenne, like any city, is made up of many different neighborhoods. While none of them are as famous as SoHo in New York City or Five Points in Denver, Wyoming's capital city has about 20 neighborhoods that its nearly 65 thousand residents live in.

Neighborhood Scout scoured the information on the Chey-town neighborhoods that make up the 32.37 square miles of the city to find where the most expensive places are to live. We're talking about real estate here, not the price of milk or anything. That kind of stuff is pretty uniform across the city.

Filed Under: 12th annual, block captain planning meeting, Cheyenne Police Department, Neighborhood Night Out
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top