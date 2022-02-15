Yellowstone origin story 1883 will extend beyond Season 1. Paramount+ has ordered additional new episodes of the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill-led Western, with details still to be announced.

Additionally, a second Yellowstone origin story that is separate from the Kevin Costner drama and 1883 is coming.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, a show called 1932 will follow "a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, prohibition and the Great Depression." Cast and filming details for 1932 were kept under wraps during ViacomCBS' Investor Day livestream, where this news was revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

The additional episodes don't quite amount to a second season of 1883, even if that proves to be the reality to viewers. THP points out that this exact language could be a tactic to avoid pay raises called for when a show is renewed.

Neither McGraw or Hill, nor stars like Isabel May and Sam Elliott have responded to this news on social media. Taylor Sheridan is the creator of all things Yellowstone and directs most episodes, making cameo appearances along the way.

Fans of Yellowstone will soon be able to enjoy as many as four different series based on the Dutton family. Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network, and 1883 streams on Paramount+. Details around the modern-day show based on the 6666 Ranch haven't been explicitly stated, but that is believed to be premiering in 2022, too. 1932 will also be on Paramount+.

Ep. 8 of 1883 began streaming on Sunday (Feb. 13). James and Margaret Dutton (McGraw and Hill) are still a long way from their modern-day home of Montana or their stated destination of Oregon, leaving most viewers to wonder if a second season was inevitable. Talking to Taste of Country in January, actor Eric Nelsen (Ennis) shared that the show was created with the intention of more than one season.

Any news about the cast for these additional episodes will most likely come after the Season 1 finale as not to spoil what happens.