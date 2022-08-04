2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming

Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne.

"The chase proceeded north into Chugwater before the suspect vehicle drove south on Iron Mountain Road and overturned on the gravel road," said Beck.

"The male suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit," he added.

Beck says the second chase started around 9:30 a.m. after troopers tried to stop a stolen car that was traveling west on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins and the driver failed to stop.

"The pursuing trooper was able to perform a tactical intervention maneuver on the stolen vehicle bringing the pursuit to an end around milepost 127 on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County," said Beck.

"The male driver was taken into custody without further incident," he added.

Beck says both drivers were arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen vehicles, attempting to elude peace officers, and other traffic-related charges.

Both incidents are still under investigation.