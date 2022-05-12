Police: Wyoming Teen Threatened To Shoot Relatives, Cops

Police in Rock Springs say a 16-year-old male was behind bars at last report after threatening to shoot family members and police officers, almost causing a crash and leading police on a chase before being arrested.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident began when a 911 call at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday notified police about a teenager who was believed to be on meth and was acting in an irate and volatile manner toward his elderly grandparents before driving away from the scene. While officers were on the scene, the juvenile allegedly returned to the scene, driving erratically and almost causing a collision.

When police tried to stop him, he drove away, leading to a police chase. But officers eventually stopped chasing him as the teen's driving became more reckless, and he returned to the residence. Police returned to the grandparents' home, and the teen eventually showed up on the scene again. Officers again tried to stop him, leading to another chase.

During the pursuit, police say the juvenile called family members and threatened to shoot both them and police officers. The juvenile then called police dispatch and began speaking to an officer. Through the conversation, police were able to find out where he was, and they took him into custody at 6:30 P.M. without further incident.

According to the post:

The subject was transported and booked into Sweetwater County Detention on charges of reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, interference with peace officers- interference or resisting arrest, and failure to stop at stop signs.

See Inside a Quirky Cabin in Wyoming's Beartooth Mountain Range