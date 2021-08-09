20-Year-Old Arrested After Shots Fired in East Cheyenne

A 20-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after a shots fired incident in east Cheyenne early Saturday morning.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Wyoming Downs at 3617 E. Lincolnway around 12:30 a.m.

"Officers spoke with an employee of the business who stated the suspect, later identified as Sergio Vazquez, had been asked to leave the building and then threatened staff members with a firearm," said Farkas.

"During the incident, Vazquez allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband, aimed at an employee, then turned and fired shots in the direction of several local businesses," Farkas added.

Vazquez fled the scene on foot but was located a short time later near the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and T-Bird Drive.

"During the arrest, Vazquez resisted, but officers were able to safely restrain him for his own protection, and to protect those around him," said Farkas.

Vazquez was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer and theft. He had yet to be formally charged as of late Monday afternoon.