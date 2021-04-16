Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Car Burglary Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was seen stealing property from a vehicle at Wyoming Downs.

Police say the man, a white male with a short, dark-colored beard, was wearing an LA Dodgers hat, a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

"He fled the scene in a brown passenger vehicle," police said on Facebook.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.​ Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​​