Woman Fatally Shoots Herself After Police Chase in Cheyenne

Cheyenne police say a woman fatally shot herself Saturday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 9:15 p.m. when officers were called to a report of a woman using methamphetamine at Wyoming Downs at 3617 E. Lincolnway.

"As officers arrived at the location, the adult female suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that did not belong to her," Farkas said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

Farkas says an officer followed and tried to stop the woman near the intersection of N. College Drive and Campstool Road, but she sped off, leading them west on Interstate 80.

"Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the pursuit and continued following the suspect westbound for several miles," said Farkas. "A deputy pulled in front of the pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips, which safely stopped the vehicle along the side of the interstate."

"Officers and deputies then gave the driver multiple commands to exit the vehicle but did not receive a response," Farkas added. "After seeing no movement, officers approached the vehicle to speak with the female suspect and found her to be deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Farkas says no one else was injured during the incident.