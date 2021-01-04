2020 Laramie Volleyball Wrap

Laramie was the star of the 4A volleyball show in 2020 with 24 wins in 24 matches and the 4A state championship. They have an incredible player in junior Alexis Stucky who has committed to the University of Florida. She is a three-time all-state selection and this Plainsmen team had 2 other players earn all-state honors; Maddy Stucky as well as Anna Gatlin. In addition to those 3, Morgann Jensen and Halley Feezer were named all-conference.

At the state tournament in Casper back in November, Laramie started things out with a 4 set win over Star Valley; 25-10, 25-16, 22-25, and 25-18. Their semi-final match with Thunder Basin was a bit tougher but the Plainsmen prevailed again; 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, and 25-22. Laramie then faced defending 4A state champion Kelly Walsh for all the marbles and after losing the first set, the Plainsmen stormed back to win the next 3; 22-25, 25-20 25-15, and 25-23.

Laramie produced one of the most dominating seasons in Wyoming high school volleyball history and only lost a handful of sets in the process. The Plainsmen will be the favorites in 2021 as Alexis Stucky will return for her senior year. She will be joined by Maddy Stucky, Gatlin, Jensen, and Feezer so they will be loaded!