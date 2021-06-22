Laramie High School senior Alexis Stucky is making waves on the national volleyball scene in two ways.

The reigning Gatorade Wyoming Volleyball Player of the Year was one of 150 volleyball players at a tryout on Monday for the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando. Stucky earned the only “Golden Ticket” award given out. It means that Stucky is an automatic recipient of one of 24 roster spots for the Under Armour All-American Game in December 2021.

In addition to that, earlier this spring, Stucky received an invitation to be part of the U.S. Women’s U18 National Training Team. That group will train in Anaheim, CA, from July 17 through July 24. Then, 12 athletes are selected to travel to the FIVB U18 World Championships scheduled for Sept. 20-29, 2021, in Durango, Mexico.

The invitation letter came from Karch Kiraly, the head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Kiraly led the U.S. Men’s National Team to gold medals in 1984 and 1988. He also won a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics for beach volleyball.

Stucky, also the reigning 4A Player of the Year, helped Laramie to the Class 4A volleyball state championship last November. It was the second volleyball title in school history. The Lady Plainsmen finished with a 24-0 record and lost only six sets all season. Laramie will try to defend its title starting in August 2021.

Stucky is committed to playing volleyball at the University of Florida starting in the fall of 2022.