Coach With Nursing Infant Barred From Colorado Volleyball Tourney

There have been many positive strides made when it comes to nursing moms; this past weekend, however, things definitely stepped backwards when a volleyball coach who, after being a mom for a bit, was barred from entering the Colorado Convention Center with her nursing infant.

According to Denver 7, tournament director Kay Rogness warned Dixie Loveless, owner of the Mountain Peak Volleyball Club in Logan, Utah, and head coach of the 14 National team, about the rule Saturday afternoon.

Colorado State law says a mother may breastfeed in any place she has a right to be.

The Denver City Attorney's office, in an email to Denver7, said: “After our review, we have no reason to believe there has been a violation of any city ordinance or law. This is a private event. It is the event organizer and USA Volleyball who set the rules for entry and access to the court area.”

State Representative Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, says Colorado Crossroads made the wrong decision.

"It's just a total tone deafness," Tipper told Denver7, "and it's enraging that in 2021, when we saw basketball players nursing their babies at halftime, that we're not going to let a mother nurse her baby.

While Coach Loveless had to stay outside, she had to be very proud of her team for battling through and winning all three of their games on Saturday night.

Late Saturday, USA Volleyball posted this news release on its website.

"It has been brought to USA Volleyball’s attention that a club coach participating in the Colorado Crossroads tournament in Denver says she was prohibited from bringing her breastfeeding baby into the tournament. Colorado Crossroads is one qualifier event for the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship. Colorado Crossroads is not operated or controlled by USA Volleyball and its jurisdiction over the event is limited. USA Volleyball has expressed its disagreement with this decision to the tournament director and is encouraging the tournament to reverse the regulation."

