2021 ACM Awards: Who Has the Most Nominations?

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton are the most-nominated artists at the 2021 ACM Awards, though several others aren't far behind them. Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett also earned a handful of nominations at the upcoming awards show.

Morris and Stapleton each received six 2021 ACM Awards nominations; Lambert, meanwhile, has five, thereby extending her record as the most-nominated woman in ACMs history. McBryde and Rhett each earned four nods.

The Academy of Country Music announced the full slate of nominees for the upcoming awards show on Friday morning (Feb. 26). Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne, both of whom also received nominations, revealed six of the 2021 ACM Awards categories' nominees on CBS This Morning.

In total, 18 artists received two or more 2021 ACM Awards nominations. Producers Jay Joyce, Dann Huff and Busbee, too, received multiple nods: four, three and two, respectively. Notably, Busbee's come posthumously: He died of cancer in September of 2019.

So, who else is hoping to take home multiple trophies at the 2021 ACM Awards? Keep reading to find out:

The 2021 ACM Awards are set to air live from Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium on April 18. The show will air on CBS beginning at 8PM ET, and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+. Additional details, including a show host or co-hosts and a list of performers, have yet to be announced.