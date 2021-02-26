Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra to Perform Capricious Classics

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will perform this Saturday, February 27th at the Cheyenne Civic Center as they will continue their 2020-2021 season with 'Capricious Classics'.

The concert will start off with composer Jessie Montgomery's Starburst for string orchestra. The energetic piece was composed for the Sphinx Organization, which has helped careers of Black and Latinx classical musicians. The piece also served as an inspiration for CSO's Art in Music program. Hundreds of arts students from grades 7 through 12 from LCSD #1 put their version of art with what they heard from the music in this piece. Those art images will be projected on-stage prior to the concert. You can also view them at the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra's website.

The concert will also feature Mozart's Symphony No. 40, which take on a very emotional tone of intensity and passion. William Intrilligator, CSO Music Director and Conductor told Wyoming News Now of the selected piece:

I feel like, when one hears this piece, we’re seeing and hearing Mozart without the public mask on; we’re experiencing a more direct musical honesty reflecting the personal, financial, and political troubles he was facing at the time.

One of Mozart's contemporaries, Franz Kommer, who was known for his woodwind compositions, composed another piece that will be played at the concert.

As per each concert, a Classic Conversations educational seminar will take place prior to the event and be livestreamed on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Facebook page at noon on Saturday and will be available on-demand via the CSO website.

There will be two live performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are on sale and the price range goes from $12 to $47. For tickets and more info, you can call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org.