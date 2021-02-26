Graffiti Abatement Program Available For Cheyenne Businesses

I've said it plenty of times, but the Downtown Development Authority, or the DDA, is a treasure to our Downtown community and do not get the love that they deserve. Whether it's planning awesome events throughout the warmer months or organizing cleanups across Downtown Cheyenne, they're doing a lot of good for the community.

Honestly, if it weren't for the DDA, I wouldn't know as many cool restaurants, bars and shops we have Downtown. For a new person living in Cheyenne, they set up plenty of events over the past year and put a spotlight on so many businesses, I was able to find new places to mingle and make new friends.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the DDA showed off an AWESOME service for local businesses in Cheyenne. It's a graffiti abatement program. Here's what they said in the post.

Now you see it, now you don’t! We’ve been putting our graffiti abatement program to good use as of late. If you’re a business with a building that has been recently tagged, please contact us! The graffiti abatement program is a free resource available to all businesses within the downtown district. Is it magic or just an excellent pressure washer? Whatever it is, it’s definitely working to make Downtown Cheyenne squeaky clean just in time for spring!

If you're going to stunt, then stunt. Check out these pics of how they remove graffiti tags on some buildings.

Make sure you keep up with everything Downtown Cheyenne and the DDA are up to on their Facebook page. They're doing great things!

