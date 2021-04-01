2021 Wyoming Legislature Entering Final Stretch

The 2021 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature is entering its final week.

The session had originally been expected to wrap up this week, but since two days were erased by a record-setting winter storm in March, the session has been extended into next week. Lawmakers will take Monday off in observance of Easter, then return to wrap up the session on Tuesday and Wednesday if necessary.

But the legislature is expected to reconvene in a special session sometime later this year to appropriate federal COVID-19 stimulus money. A proposal to give WYDOT the authority to make Interstate 80 a toll road could also be revived during the special session. That bill was tabled this week by the House Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee.

But committee chair Rep. Don Burkhart said after that hearing that the toll road idea "needs to be talked about." He indicated it might be studied as an interim topic between now and the expected special session, and then revisited by lawmakers during that session.

Here is the remaining schedule for the rest of the 2021 General Session:

Day 31 Thursday, April 1 Last day for Committee of the Whole in the second house.

Day 32 Friday, April 2 Last day for Second Reading in the second house. DEADLINE: Send Budget Bill/other bills to Governor for possible veto override

Monday, April 5 Easter Recess

Day 33 Tuesday, April 6 Last day for Third Reading in the second house. Concurrence on Amendments/Joint Conference Committee Reports.

Day 34 Wednesday, April 7 Joint Conference Committee Reports; All JCC Reports due to Front Desk by 2:00 p.m.; Last Day for Veto Override Votes; ADJOURN by Midnight.