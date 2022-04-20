Laramie County School District#1 Approves Harassment Resolution

Laramie County School District #1 trustees on Monday night voted in favor of a resolution on bullying and harassment.

The resolution was posted on the district website yesterday:

"Whereas Laramie County School District 1 (LCSD1) and Board of Trustees is committed to providing all students and staff a high quality and safe learning environment where all are treated with kindness, dignity and respect.

And Whereas our community and schools have recently received a significant increase in reports of intimidation, harassment and negative behavior in regard to race and color, and the business community and city government of Cheyenne have condemned that behavior.

And Whereas actions and speech that threaten, intimidate and harass do harm to LCSD1 students and staff and their ability to teach and learn in a safe educational environment.

BE IT RESOLVED that LCSD1 and the Board of Trustees, in joining with the government, civic and religious groups, civil rights organizations, the business community and others in Cheyenne, reaffirm their commitment to enforce policies strictly prohibiting any activity or speech on district property or at district-sponsored events that maliciously and intentionally intimidates or harasses another person based on the person’s race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, age, sex or any other basis protected by federal, state or local law.

Prohibited behavior includes:

Assault, battery, assault and battery of another person; Damage, destruction, vandalizing, defacement, trespass upon or theft of any real or personal property of another person; or Threat, by word or act, to do any prohibited act, if there is reasonable cause to believe that such act will occur Any other behavior prohibited in LCSD1 policy.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that LCSD1 and Trustees join with the Cheyenne community in using available means to prohibit any person from disseminating any communication that is intended to incite and produce violence directed against another person on district property or during a district-sponsored event, or significantly impacts the learning environment based on the person’s race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, age, sex or any other basis protected by federal, state or local law.

THEREFORE, LCSD1 and Trustees will enforce policies and procedures to ensure activities and speech in our schools, that significantly impact the learning environment, in district facilities, or during district-sponsored events to maintain a safe and quality learning environment of dignity, kindness and respect for all."

The LCSD#1 resolution follows the recent passage of an anti-harassment ordinance by the Cheyenne City Council. But unlike the council ordinance, which carries a potential penalty of a fine of up to $750 and/or six months in jail, Monday night's school board resolution doesn't spell out any penalties for violators and doesn't actually change any current policies.

Several people at Monday's board meeting specifically complained about what they claim is harassment of students from military families in local schools, saying such students are often targeted.