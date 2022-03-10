Kelsea Ballerini and Captain America actor Anthony Mackie will host the 2022 CMT Music Awards together, the network announced Thursday (March 10).

Airing on a Monday, April 11, at 8PM ET on CBS, the fan-voted awards show will feature performances from country music’s top stars from venues across Music City.

Ballerini returns as host for a second year after sharing the duties with Kane Brown in 2021. This year marks Mackie’s first time hosting the show, having served as a presenter last year for the Video of the Year award. Nominations for the show will be announced on March 16, coinciding the start of fan voting.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie,” notes Ballerini. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” adds Mackie. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

In addition to airing live on CBS, the CMT Music Awards will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+. CMT will also air the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut, which will feature 30 extra minutes of performances and content, on April 15 at 8PM ET. Performers for the show have not yet been announced.