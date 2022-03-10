Miranda Lambert just announced her next studio album, and the tracklist is a fascinating mix of cover songs, re-recorded songs and guest stars, plus a bunch of new songs written alongside her "Bluebird" co-writers.

Palomino will drop on April 29 and include 15 songs. Three songs were part of her Grammy-nominated The Marfa Tapes album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The country singer had said she planned to record new versions of some of those songs for whatever her next album ended up being, and she stayed true to that promise with "In His Arms," "Geraldene" and "Waxahachie."

attachment-lambert palomino cover RCA Nashville loading...

"Wandering Spirit" is the other old song that Lambert cut, although it's not one of hers. The country-rocker was included on Mick Jagger's solo album of the same name in 1993. Lambert fans won't have a hard time imagining her approaching this funky riff. A press release notes that Luke Dick suggested it, and that Sarah Buxton and the McCrary Sisters join Lambert on the song.

Lambert, Dick and Natalie Hemby wrote nine of the 15 songs on Palomino, her eighth studio album through Sony Music Nashville and her first since Wildcard in 2019. In announcing the album, the newly-crowned ACM Entertainer of the year also dropped a new song called "Strange." You can listen to that song below.

Miranda Lambert's Palomino Tracklist:

1. "Actin' Up" (Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall)

2. "Scenes" (Lambert, Dick, Natalie Hemby)

3. "In His Arms" (Lambert, Jack Ingram, Randall)

4. "Geraldene" (Lambert, Ingram, Randall)

5. "Tourist" (Lambert, Dick, Hemby)

6. "Music City Queen" Feat. the B-52s (Lambert, Dick, Hemby)

7. "Strange" (Lambert, Dick, Hemby)

8. "Wandering Spirit" (Mick Jagger, James Rippeto)

9. "I'll Be Lovin' You" (Lambert, Dick, Randall)

10. "That's What Makes the Jukebox Play" (Lambert, Dick, Hemby)

11. "Country Money" (Lambert, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves)

12. "If I Was a Cowboy" (Lambert, Jesse Frasure)

13. "Waxahachie" (Lambert, Ingram, Randall)

14. "Pursuit of Happiness" (Lambert, Dick, Hemby)

15. "Carousel" (Lambert, Dick, Hemby)

