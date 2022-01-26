Under the Big Sky Festival Announces Musical Lineup for 2022

Summer 2022 is shaping up to be a busy one: Under the Big Sky Festival just announced their musical lineup for a three-day event, happening July 15-17 at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Mont.

Headliners include the recently-reunited Turnpike Troubadours, Lord Huron and Cody Jinks, who will each close out one night. Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson and Midland will offer direct support.

Lainey Wilson — who is currently on Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour — will take the stage, as will Zach Bryan, who will be balancing the festival with stops on Luke Combs' first-ever headlining stadium shows this summer.

Other festival acts include: Shakey Graves, Margo Price, Trampled by Turtles, Paul Cauthen, Morgan Wade, American Aquarium, the Lil Smokies, Sierra Ferrell, Warren Zeiders, Sierra Hull, Leah Blevins and Tre Burt. Also look for Jaime Wyatt, Suzanne Santo, Hogslop String Band, Nick Shoulders, Stephen Wilson Jr., the Silent Comdey, Hannah Kings, the Helnore Highwater Band, Mynxx, Emily Clark, Honey Bandit, Danny & Joy, Michelle Rivers and Big Sky City Lights.

Under the Big Sky is one of the biggest annual music festivals in Montana and offers the best in Americana music and a rodeo. Two and three-day passes will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 4 and 1PM CT at underthebigskyfest.com.