Wyoming Reports 24 More COVID-19 Deaths, 8 From Laramie County

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 24 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,625.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Albany County woman died in January. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Campbell County man died in January. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in January. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in January. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in January. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in December. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in January. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Platte County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in January. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Teton County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.55% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and 53.17% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Not surprisingly, Natrona and Laramie counties have recorded the most deaths, 253 and 250, respectively, while Niobrara County has seen only eight.

