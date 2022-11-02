Hot Tickets: 2023&#8217;s Must-See Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

Hot Tickets: 2023’s Must-See Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

We are just a few weeks from the start of a new year, and some of music's biggest and most beloved acts are already filling their schedules. As the music industry continues to navigate new challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are doing their best to plan exciting and unique tours for eager fans.

2023 will see the launch of Shania Twain's highly-anticipated Queen of Me Tour while George Strait treats fans to a stretch of headlining stadium shows. Wynonna Judd will bring The Judds' Final Tour to 15 more cities in 2023, allowing fans to celebrate and pay tribute to the late Naomi Judd.

Many of Americana, folk and bluegrass's most popular talents and burgeoning artists will also hit the road next year. Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Strings and Sierra Ferrell are just a few of the acts who will make their way across the U.S. in the months ahead.

The Boot will keep this list updated with changes and new tours as they're announced.

2023's Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Tours

Launching in January:

Jan. 19: Jason Isbell's 2023 Tour
Jan. 20: Angel Olsen's 2023 Tour
Jan. 26: The second leg of The Judds' Final Tour
Jan. 30: The second leg of Margo Price's Til The Wheels Fall Off Tour

Launching in February:

Feb. 2: Parker McCollum's Spring 2023 Tour
Feb. 14: Elle King's A-Freakin'-Men Tour
Feb. 16: Billy Strings' Winter 2023 Tour
Feb. 16: Hardy's The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour
Feb. 24: Morgan Wade's No Signs of Slowing Down Tour
Feb. 24: Ingrid Andress' The Good Person Tour

Launching in March:

March 2: Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador + Violet Bell's Built on Bones Tour
March 2: Sierra Ferrell's Spring 2023 Tour
March 3: Keith Urban's The Las Vegas Residency 2023
March 9: Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour
March 16: Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour

Launching in April:

April 14: Tyler Childers' 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour
April 28: Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour

Launching in May:

May 4: Thomas Rhett's 2023 Home Team Tour
May 6: George Strait's 2023 Stadium Tour
May 15: First Aid Kit's 2023 'Palomino' Tour
May 18: Garth Brooks' Plus ONE Las Vegas Residency 2023

Launching in June:

Launching in July:

Launching in August:

Launching in September:

Launching in October:

Launching in November:

Launching in December:

