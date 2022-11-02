She’s Still The One: Shania Twain Set To Return To Colorado

Man, I feel like a woman! Ok so maybe I don't feel like a woman but I feel like belting out that song in honor of the news.

Shania Twain is not only coming out with new music,and she's announced a tour that will be stopping in Denver at Ball Arena on May 21.

This will be her first tour in over 5 years and it's going to be one of those shows that you can probably sing along to and know almost every song and enjoy some of her new songs from the album that is scheduled for release on February 3, 2023.

Tickets to the Denver show will hit the online market on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m and another cool thing about this is the fact that $1 of every ticket purchase will go towards Shania's Shania Kids Can charity which she started up to help kids in need.

Who's going to be opening you ask? A young lady by the name of Hailey Whitters

YouTube/Hailey Whitters

With over 100 MILLION records sold and countless number one hits this will be one of those bucket list shows that whether you've seen her before or not will want to be a part of and of course, keep listening to K99 for your shot to snag some free tickets too.

