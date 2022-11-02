Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday.

The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Carbon and Albany counties in south-central Wyoming starting early Thursday morning. Light to moderate snowfall is expected through Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected with heavier accumulations likely above 9,000 feet in the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains. Hunters and hikers could become disoriented and lost in low visibility, so be prepared for winter conditions. Snowfall will begin to shift farther east late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Right now, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall will be possible for areas east of the current Winter Weather Advisories (purple shading). Stay tuned for the latest forecast and updates as additional advisories may be needed.''