This isn't a home, it's a city.

Occasionally when I'm bored, I like to pullup really expensive houses on the internet and pretend that I live there. It's like real estate Barbie Dream House. I know I'll never be able to afford these places, nor do I think I'll ever be able to visit them, but I sure love visualizing myself walking up and down the halls, pouring a glass of wine in the kitchen or having a cup of coffee on the terrace.

The one however, takes the cake.

If I could have access to a place like this I would be on top of the world. Recently, LIV Sotheby's International Realty listed a home in Edwards that was built by Robert Levine. At age 39, Robert was able to retire after co-founding Cabletron Systems in 1983. Imagine for a second being able to retire before you reach 40 and live a comfortable life. Wow.

The home is just as impressive.

According to the listing, it's 32,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There are also some very big and, some would say, very unusual amenities. Inside the home is an ice cream parlor, two shooting ranges, a rock climbing wall, elevators and more. Just outside of the home you'll find a tiny Western town.

Yes, you read that correctly.

It's a little town square complete with the Silver Dollar Saloon, which the New York Post says is based off of the Silver Dollar Bar in Jackson Hole. There's also a working gas station with two pumps, a sheriff's office and one of the bedrooms features a jail cell.

In addition to about a gazillion other incredible features to this "achitectural wonder", the listing also states that there are 13 bedrooms outside of the main residence. There is an option to build up to five additional homes. If, you know, things get to cramped and crowded for you.

Anyone got some inheritance money lying around?