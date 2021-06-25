Cheyenne Frontier Days is partnering with Vitalant -- the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider -- to help save lives.

The organizations will be holding a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Monday, June 28, at the CFD Exhibit Hall at 1312 W. 8th Avenue.

Each person who donates blood will automatically be entered to win two grandstand tickets to see Garth Brooks perform at the 125th Daddy of 'em All on Friday, July 23.

"We are eager to do our part to help our community,” said CFD CEO Tom Hirsig. "It’s not often that we get a chance to give someone the gift of life. The more of us who donate, the more lives we can potentially save."

"The pandemic disrupted many people's routines, but we are asking that new and existing donors make a commitment to give blood regularly to ensure a constant supply of blood for patients in need," said Vitalant Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell.

"We are grateful for the support of community partners like Cheyenne Frontier Days, which hosts blood drives to help ensure a steady supply of blood for patients in Wyoming and beyond," Burtchaell added.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood at the CFD Blood Drive by visiting donors.vitalant.org and using the blood drive code: C0124.

Donors can also contact RMerrion@vitalant.org to make an appointment to donate in the Cheyenne center June 28th through July 3rd and be entered into the drawing.

Vitalant is asking donors who haven't been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear a mask.