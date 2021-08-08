6 Separate Shootings Leave 13 Shot, 2 Dead in Denver Over Weekend

The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating after six separate shootings left 13 shot and 2 dead in the Mile High City over the weekend.

According to Denver7, the first incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 6) at Civic Center Park, when two suspects opened fire at a group of people. Upon arrival, police pronounced one victim dead. Authorities transported two others, including an uninvolved bystander, to the hospital.

The station reports that the second incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 6) outside of Gate A at Coors Field, when two people began arguing with one of the stadium's concessions workers. A suspect shot the worker, who later died from his injuries, and another uninvolved bystander.

Get our free mobile app

A man and a minor are in critical condition after a third shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 7) near West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street. Police say that a fourth shooting occurred around the same time near East Colfax Avenue — that incident left a man and a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Denver7 reports that a fifth shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 8) near East Hampden Avenue and South Locust Street, which left a minor with non-life threatening injuries.

Three additional victims are in the hospital following a sixth shooting, which occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday (Aug. 8) near East Girard Avenue and South Florence Street.

"The Denver Police Department condemns the acts of those who are quick to pull triggers and cause irreparable harm to our neighbors and neighborhoods," said DPD in a statement published by the station. "DPD is committed to holding gun-related offenders accountable to the greatest extent possible, including working with federal law enforcement partners on investigations and filing federal charges when appropriate."

Authorities have not revealed the causes of any of the shootings or publicly identified any of the suspects involved.