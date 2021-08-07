In a new interview, Miranda Lambert says she's still got a long way to go in learning how to be an ally for the LGBTQ+ community — but she's definitely learning with some help and advice from her brother, Luke Lambert, and his husband.

Lambert tells GLAAD that she definitely wants to be part of the changing attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community, an issue that has been more at the forefront of sociopolitical debate and change in recent years.

"I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn," she acknowledges. The country superstar says she calls her brother and his husband, Marc, when she doesn't know what to say about a given issue.

"I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love," Lambert states. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and me figuring out how I can be a part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."

Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, accompanied Luke and Marc to a Pride Parade in New York City in 2019, and she used the hashtag #ally in the pictures she posted from the event.

In an interview with Pride Source, she said it was very emotional when Luke gave his permission for her to share the pictures online.

"It was so special, and when he was giving me permission to post about it, we both cried because it was such a big moment," Lambert said. "I see now, talking about it, why it’s a big moment for other people: because it was a big moment for us too. So I’m just glad that he was OK with that, and we could share that moment and be supportive of each other no matter what we’re doing or who we are."

The singer tells GLAAD that Luke and Marc's appearance in her new video for her "Tequila Does" remix is another big step.

"I feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy!" she states. "All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble."

Country Artists Who've Come Out