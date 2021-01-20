60+ MPH Gusts Being Reported on I-25, I-80 Near Cheyenne

4:48 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has reopened to all traffic in both directions. I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to strong winds posing an extreme blow over risk.

3:05 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 25 is now open to all traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

More than 250 miles of interstate in southeast Wyoming remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles this afternoon, as gusty winds continue to slam the area.

As of 2:38 p.m., extreme blow over risk advisories were in effect for Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Douglas, and Interstate 80 between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne.

WYDOT District 1 said on Facebook that, "WYDOT sensors picked up 67 mph gusts along the Otto Road area of I-80, 60 mph gusts around Arlington on I-80, and 60 mph gusts on I-25 south of Cheyenne."

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for much of the region through 11 a.m. Thursday.

weather.gov/cys

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest closures and advisories.

