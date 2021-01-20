60+ MPH Gusts Being Reported on I-25, I-80 Near Cheyenne
4:48 P.M. UPDATE:
Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie has reopened to all traffic in both directions. I-80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to strong winds posing an extreme blow over risk.
3:05 P.M. UPDATE:
Interstate 25 is now open to all traffic in both directions.
ORIGINAL STORY:
More than 250 miles of interstate in southeast Wyoming remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles this afternoon, as gusty winds continue to slam the area.
As of 2:38 p.m., extreme blow over risk advisories were in effect for Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and Douglas, and Interstate 80 between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne.
WYDOT District 1 said on Facebook that, "WYDOT sensors picked up 67 mph gusts along the Otto Road area of I-80, 60 mph gusts around Arlington on I-80, and 60 mph gusts on I-25 south of Cheyenne."
A High Wind Warning remains in effect for much of the region through 11 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest closures and advisories.