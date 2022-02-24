NWS Cheyenne: Winds Will Ramp Back Up as Cold Relents

Parts of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming, including the Summit, could see wind gusts up to 60 mph this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

"A warming trend will begin this weekend, but winds could be on the increase too," the NWS said.

High Wind Watches are in effect for the north Snowy Range foothills and the south Laramie Range from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 200 PM MST Thu Feb 24 2022 WYZ110-251200- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0020.220226T0600Z-220226T2100Z/ North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain 200 PM MST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 200 PM MST Thu Feb 24 2022 WYZ116-251200- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0020.220226T0900Z-220226T2100Z/ South Laramie Range- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, and Vedauwoo 200 PM MST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

