60+ MPH Gusts Likely Along I-25 Near Wheatland Wednesday Morning

Travel along Interstate 25 south of Wheatland could be difficult Wednesday morning, especially for light and high-profile vehicles, as 60-plus mph wind gusts are expected to blast the area.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the central Laramie Range and southwest Platte County from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 252 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021 WYZ106-262300- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0006.210127T1000Z-210127T1600Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- Including the city of Bordeaux 252 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County County. * WHEN...From 3 AM TO 9 AM WEDNESDAY MST. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

Winds are expected to increase along Interstate 25 south of Wheatland Wednesday morning with locally strong wind gusts to 65+ mph. Elsewhere, breezy conditions are expected. Use caution, especially if traveling in light, high profile vehicles, including camper trailers! For the latest forecast: weather.gov/cheyenne. For road conditions: wyoroad.info.

