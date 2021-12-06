78-Pound Meth Bust in Wyoming Gets Texas Man Federal Prison

An El Paso, Texas man who was busted for methamphetamine trafficking near Casper earlier this year has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray's office announced Monday.

Samuel Mercedes Rivera, 41, was arrested in March after a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding and discovered 78.93 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Rivera said he picked up the methamphetamine either in California or Texas and was taking it to Minnesota.

Rivera will be on supervised release for four years once he is released from prison.

