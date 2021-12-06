78-Pound Meth Bust in Wyoming Gets Texas Man Federal Prison
An El Paso, Texas man who was busted for methamphetamine trafficking near Casper earlier this year has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray's office announced Monday.
Samuel Mercedes Rivera, 41, was arrested in March after a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding and discovered 78.93 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
According to an affidavit, Rivera said he picked up the methamphetamine either in California or Texas and was taking it to Minnesota.
Get our free mobile app
Rivera will be on supervised release for four years once he is released from prison.
For more information about this case, check out our earlier posts:
- Texas Man Caught With 79 Pounds of Meth Now Faces Federal Charges
- Texas Man Arrested Near Casper With 79 Pounds of Methamphetamine
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.