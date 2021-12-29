80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, Two Feet Of Mountain Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon sent out an email statement on weather conditions starting this evening in southeast Wyoming.
The statement included the following:
- High Wind Warnings begin late this afternoon near Arlington/Elk Mountain expanding to additional areas across southeast Wyoming later tonight through Thursday evening.
- Wind gusts 70 to 80 MPH possible, especially near Arlington and between Glendo and Wheatland.
- Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madres late tonight through Friday night with 1 to 2 feet snow accumulation expected.
- Cold wind chills possible New Year's Eve night into early New Year's Day.