The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the next few days will be windy, cold, and in some areas snowy for southeast Wyoming going into the New Year.

The agency posted this statement on Wednesday morning:

High winds and mountain snow are on the way in the next several days! A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area starting at 6PM tonight through 11PM Thursday. A High Wind Watch remains in effect for portions of Southeast Wyoming from late tonight through Thursday night. Expect wind gusts of 60-75 MPH with blowing snow and visibility reductions possible. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges from late tonight through Saturday morning. 10-15 inches of snow is expected for the Snowy Range, with 18-30 inches expected in the Sierra Madre. For the latest forecasts, visit weather.gov/cys

The agency is offering the following day-by-day forecast:

December 28th Evening Update: Mountain snow and high valley snow showers will continue Wednesday and Thursday. Strong winds will return to mainly southeast Wyoming Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of the next strong cold front pushing south out of Canada. Widespread accumulating snow is looking more likely Friday and Friday night with very cold temperatures Friday night and New Year's Day.