80+ Wind Gusts Expected on I-80 Summit, Other Areas

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for most of southeast Wyoming today.

Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour are expected in some areas, with winds topping out at 65 mph in others. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''High Wind Warnings have been expanded eastward into the southern Nebraska Panhandle this morning. Most of southern Wyoming remains under High Wind Warnings through 5 PM today. After a brief break in windspeeds this morning, stronger wind gusts return after sunrise. Gusts in excess of 80 mph are likely at Bordeaux on I-25, Arlington and the I-80 Summit on I-80. Gusts of 65 mph are likely outside these wind prone areas. WYDOT does have closures on both I-25 and I-80 for Light Weight and High Profile vehicles because of these strong winds. Please follow WYDOT's Road Condition Report at wyoroad.info/pls/Browse/WRR.STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1 for the latest on these closures across southeast Wyoming.''