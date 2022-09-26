78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit.

Here are some of the top wind gusts across the area since earlier this morning (9/23/22)! A site near the Interstate 80 Summit region had a max wind gust of 78mph earlier today!

Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph were also recorded 6.5 miles north of Natural Fort (75 mph), 7.4 miles southwest of Federal (73 mph), 6.9 miles east of Arlington (72 mph), and 1.4 miles south of Bordeaux (71 mph).

Fortunately, the NWS says today through Wednesday should be quite pleasant with highs mainly in the 70s to lower 80s and light winds.

8 PM Sunday, September 25th: Seasonal temperatures expected tonight with mostly clear skies and light winds. Repeat performance tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies.