A Bomb Cyclone Sounds Terrifying! Could It Possibly Hit Wyoming?

In case you missed it, a 'Bomb Cyclone' is currently making its way up the West Coast. The term itself sounds like one of the most terrifying thing ever and so far, a lot of California has either experienced it or is currently experiencing it. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone? And is it possible that this bomb cyclone could hit Wyoming?

For a reasonable explanation, a 'bomb cyclone' happens when a mid-latitude cyclone intensifies rapidly as atmospheric pressure drops dramatically over a 24-hour period. The storm will be stronger as the pressure drops lower. This particular bomb cyclone has winds hitting the coast at 70 to 90 miles per hour, which is roughly about the same as a Category 1 hurricane.

If you happened to see any of the Sunday Night Football game last night (October 23rd) between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts in Santa Clara, CA, you saw at least the outskirts of the storm that dropped plenty of rain throughout the night on national television.

The storm hit San Francisco hard yesterday as the city set a record with 4.02 inches of rain downtown. That record shattered the October record for the city which was back in 2009 with a mere 2.48 inches of rain. That's quite a difference.

Approximately 160,000 customers in California lost power yesterday due to the storm. Here's a look at what the storm did in San Rafael, CA

The bomb cyclone was so bad in the bay area, here's what happened on a bridge.

And further north in California, the storm dropped plenty of snow since about 10 p.m. PST last night.

In the Sierra Nevada Mountains, they're getting about eight feet of now at their elevations. While we, in southeast Wyoming, are not exactly as high as they are they are there, you can bet that given our relatively high elevation, we would receive a decent amount of snow in such a storm. So is it headed our way?

Luckily, for us, this type of storm will stay out on the west coast for its duration. It is currently headed almost right up the coast through Oregon and into Washington state. However, it seems that California and Oregon have gotten the worst of the storm. Perhaps tonight's Monday Night Football game in Seattle may be affected with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New Orleans Saints.

Let's be thankful that such a storm hasn't made its way to Wyoming. Sure, there's high winds that are forecasted over the next several days, but I think we're all willing to put up with that instead of something as terrifying as a bomb cyclone.

A Look Back At Cheyenne's Worst October Snow Storms

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).

Five Of The Coldest Days in Wyoming History Did you know that four of the 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded in the continental United States were here in Wyoming? Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State

