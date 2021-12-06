A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains Tonight, Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains in Southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on Monday morning:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3pm today through 11 AM Tuesday for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges. Expect light to moderate snow with total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. The heaviest snowfall will be this evening and overnight with snow ending near mid-day Tuesday. Impacts will be mainly to hunters and hikers. Poor visibility in moderate snow could lead to you becoming disoriented or lost. Localized blowing snow conditions could also occur between Rawlins and Laramie overnight into Tuesday for additional local impacts.

The agency says more winter weather is likely later this week in southeast Wyoming: