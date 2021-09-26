A Massive Bull Elk Walked Thru Estes Park Like He Owned the Place

Estes Park is one of the most beautiful towns in America. It's also an area that is home to some of the largest elk herds which is why it's no surprise one bull just walked through the city like he owns it.

If you've never visited that area, Estes Park borders Rocky Mountain National Park and is a place where nature really begins to take over. This video moment proves that point again. Based on the video description and time stamp, this happened last week in Estes Park. Here's how the person who captured the video described it:

A 12-point bull Elk strolls down Elkhorn Avenue in Estes Park, Colorado on 9/17/2021, and walks right through the line of cars stopped to give him the right-of-way!

This big boy walks right between the cars and I can only imagine that insurance adjusters would have a panic attack wondering what kind of paint and body damage a monster bull elk could cause.

September is right in the heart of the elk's rutting season. Visit Estes Park describes the mating process of the herds mentioning that sometimes bulls like this will wallow in mud and urine in an attempt to attract cows so you might not want to roll your window down unless you're willing for that smell to come cruising through your vehicle.

The elk rut in Estes Park is so celebrated that they offer elk tours and classes about the natural process they witness every single Fall.

