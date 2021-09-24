Estes Park Police Officer Found Dead As SWAT Team Serves Warrants

The investigation into the death of an Estes Park, Colorado Police officer who was found dead at his home on Thursday night [Sept. 23] is continuing, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

The post does not identify the officer, but it says Estes Park Police Chief Wes Kufeld notified the sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 that he was asking for help from the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team [CIRT].

The chief was asking for help because a police officer was accused of committing domestic violence on Sept. 17. According to the post, investigators learned that the officer was at home with two family members. Efforts to contact the officer in question were unsuccessful, but the two relatives were removed from the home safely, but search warrants were drawn up for the home.

The post says the Larimer County Sheriff's Office All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office SWAT team served the search warrants at around 9:15 p.m.

The officer was found dead in the home at that time. We will report further details on this incident as they become available.