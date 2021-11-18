Larimer County Fire At 146 Acres, 40 Percent Contained

A fire that has been raging near Estes Park, Colorado, was at 146 acres and 40 percent contained, according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The agency posted the following statement this morning:

''#KrugerRockFire: USFS reports minimal fire activity overnight - 146 acres w/ 40% containment. There are 210 personnel on the fire this morning."

The fire has been burning since Monday. A pilot who was flying a tanker plane as part of the firefighting effort earlier this week died when the plane crashed.